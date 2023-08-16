ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 420,310 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 814,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 649,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $540,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $10,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

