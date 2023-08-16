Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 104,926 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,926 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mitek Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MITK opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $561.59 million, a P/E ratio of 154.27 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

