Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 159 shares.The stock last traded at $959.57 and had previously closed at $975.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
