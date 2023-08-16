Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 159 shares.The stock last traded at $959.57 and had previously closed at $975.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $982.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $915.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

