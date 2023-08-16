Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Up 3.5%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 212,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,172,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Certara by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Certara by 74.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 630,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

