Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 1,188,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,931,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. III Capital Management raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

