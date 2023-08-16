iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 61,861 shares.The stock last traded at $79.70 and had previously closed at $80.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 505.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

