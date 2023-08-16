Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 148,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 457,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Specifically, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Everbridge Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $958.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Everbridge by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

