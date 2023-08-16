Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,107,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 2,286,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNOXF opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Fortnox AB has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.
Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile
