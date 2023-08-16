Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,107,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 2,286,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNOXF opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Fortnox AB has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

