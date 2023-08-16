Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $47.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

