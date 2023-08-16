First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,211,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 29,820,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCB opened at 0.31 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.