First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,211,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 29,820,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
First Republic Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCB opened at 0.31 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.29.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
