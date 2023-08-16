Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Decreases By 16.3%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 545.3 days.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNNF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

