Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

FELTY opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

