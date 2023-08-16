BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Up 4.5%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 318,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 552,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

