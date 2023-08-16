Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 331,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 258,548 shares.The stock last traded at $40.12 and had previously closed at $40.79.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

