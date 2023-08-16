First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 64,421 shares.The stock last traded at $104.76 and had previously closed at $104.64.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

