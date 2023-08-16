Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 21,089,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 71,140,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $271,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 95.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $653,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.