Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,436,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FRHLF

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 1.8 %

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 181.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.