Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Graphene Manufacturing Group
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.