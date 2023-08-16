Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

