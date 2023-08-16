Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rises By 7.7%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 674,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.3 days.

FRRPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

