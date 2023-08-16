FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 50,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 53,405 shares.The stock last traded at $74.91 and had previously closed at $74.89.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

