Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 348,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 400,967 shares.The stock last traded at $20.94 and had previously closed at $20.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.