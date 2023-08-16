Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Down 0.4 %

Fast Retailing stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

