Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.7 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
OTCMKTS FSPKF opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.69.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
