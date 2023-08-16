Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.7 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

OTCMKTS FSPKF opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.69.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

