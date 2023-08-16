Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,407 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

