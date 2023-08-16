Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,298 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Synaptics by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

