Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.3 %

EQIX opened at $760.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.56.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $11,147,242 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

