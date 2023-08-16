V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,442,664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in V.F. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

