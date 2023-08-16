Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCCI opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

