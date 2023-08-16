Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $572,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $57.73.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

