Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 15,568 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,926 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

