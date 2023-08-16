Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Phreesia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PHR opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

