Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.60% of Ardmore Shipping worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

