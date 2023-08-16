Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 20,546 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 80,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,070 shares of company stock valued at $90,839. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

