Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Immunocore by 45.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $8,397,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 3.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMCR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Immunocore Stock Down 0.7 %

IMCR stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.