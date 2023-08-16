Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,140 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of -0.07.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

