Head-To-Head Contrast: Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Simulations Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.41 -$9.61 million ($3.22) -1.32 Simulations Plus $53.91 million 17.75 $12.48 million $0.51 94.14

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -29.48% -103.69% -60.91% Simulations Plus 18.74% 6.20% 5.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Healthcare Triangle and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simulations Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Healthcare Triangle currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 369.48%. Simulations Plus has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Healthcare Triangle on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems toxicology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; IPFsym; and MITOsym. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.