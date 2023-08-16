Reviewing Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and Southern States Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 2 1 0 2.33 Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.75%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

69.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Southern States Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $802.92 million 1.62 $212.18 million $4.95 6.18 Southern States Bancshares $91.53 million 2.27 $27.07 million $3.76 6.32

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 22.98% 13.48% 1.11% Southern States Bancshares 27.04% 16.18% 1.41%

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Southern States Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

