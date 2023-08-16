Reviewing NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEXGEL and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million 4.79 -$4.75 million ($0.60) -2.92 SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 0.64 -$10.29 million ($0.04) -0.48

NEXGEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health. NEXGEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NEXGEL and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -117.54% -43.74% -31.14% SANUWAVE Health -159.60% N/A -150.83%

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide therapeutic treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

