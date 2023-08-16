IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDYA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

