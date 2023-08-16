Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head-To-Head Review

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -594.38% -156.23% Mountain Province Diamonds 11.86% 14.71% 6.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.13 $37.84 million $0.22 1.49

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pelangio Exploration and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Pelangio Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

