Financial Analysis: World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) vs. Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

World Kinect pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Adams Resources & Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. World Kinect pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adams Resources & Energy pays out -42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Adams Resources & Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for World Kinect and Adams Resources & Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Kinect 1 0 1 0 2.00 Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

World Kinect presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Adams Resources & Energy has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.78%. Given Adams Resources & Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adams Resources & Energy is more favorable than World Kinect.

World Kinect has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of World Kinect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of World Kinect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares World Kinect and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Kinect 0.22% 6.48% 1.68% Adams Resources & Energy -0.22% -0.88% -0.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Kinect and Adams Resources & Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Kinect $59.04 billion 0.02 $114.20 million $1.85 11.81 Adams Resources & Energy $3.37 billion 0.03 $3.49 million ($2.27) -15.43

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Resources & Energy. Adams Resources & Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Kinect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

World Kinect beats Adams Resources & Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, natural gas, power, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers energy procurement management, price risk management, and sustainability solutions, such as carbon management and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; and distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel, as well as offers transportation logistics. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S., foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing. It purchases crude oil and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, Wyoming, and Louisiana; and owns and operates tractor-trailer rigs and maintains pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The company also transports liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt, and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States, and into Canada and Mexico; and operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, Freeport, Baton Rouge, St. Rose, Boutte, Sterlington, Jacksonville, Tampa, Atlanta, Augusta, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Arkansas, East St. Louis, Joliet, and Pennsylvania. In addition, it operates crude oil and condensate pipeline system, which connects the Eagle Ford Basin to the Gulf Coast waterborne market; and transports crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products on a for hire basis in the Eagle Ford basin. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.