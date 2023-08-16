Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,890,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences
In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,016.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,016.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,564. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.
Pacira BioSciences Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.