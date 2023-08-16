Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,890,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,016.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,016.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,564. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.