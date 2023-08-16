Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,903,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Citizens Financial Group worth $118,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,767,000 after buying an additional 1,075,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

