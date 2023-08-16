Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TYL opened at $380.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

