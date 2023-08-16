Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,212 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.47% of Power Integrations worth $119,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,601.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,595 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of POWI opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

