Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.