Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $131.23 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $131,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $14,605,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

