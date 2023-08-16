Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,697 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Jabil worth $127,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,294,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,382,000 after buying an additional 281,866 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

