Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

