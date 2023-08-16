Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Principal Financial Group worth $134,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

